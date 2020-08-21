One of the biggest events at this weekend’s DC FanDome is the Jared Leto-less panel for The Suicide Squad. In virtual attendance will be writer and director James Gunn and stars Margot Robbie, John Cena, Pete Davidson, Viola Davis, and Nathan Fillion, among others. Idris Elba will be there, too, and it’s expected that we’ll finally learn who he’s playing in the sort-of sequel to Suicide Squad. Whoever you think it is, it’s probably not.

“Been looking forward to this! Might even reveal who I’m playing…” Elba tweeted about the panel, causing Gunn to reply, “Here’s the craziest part. I don’t think I’ve seen a single person online EVER guess who you’re playing.” The most common guess is Bronze Tiger, but we know for sure that it isn’t Deadshot, previously portrayed by Will Smith.

In Gunn’s Twitter roll call for The Suicide Squad FanDome event, he left out Robbie, causing some to wonder if she’ll be there. “Because she’s not active on Twitter. Sorry! She’ll be there tomorrow,” Gunn reassured the Twitter mob, including one follower who wrote, “I misread that as Tinder and for a split second thought there was hope for us all.”

Not so fast.

Even if Margot was on Tinder, I'm not sure that would be hope for you all.🤣 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 21, 2020

The Suicide Squad panel is on Saturday at 2:55 p.m. EST.

