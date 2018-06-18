Pixar / Disney

Something interesting has happened through the power of social media this weekend. Without any calls for boycotts or criticism, Disney has asked exhibitors to inform visitors that The Incredibles 2 might cause trouble for those with light sensitivity issues. And it all stems from a Twitter thread by user VeronicaLewis that gained steam and made its way to the company.

As VeronicaLewis points out in the thread, The Incredibles 2 features moments with “tons of strobe/flashing lights that can cause issues for people with epilepsy, migraines, and chronic illness.” Moments that happen throughout the film courtesy of its villain, The Screenslaver. You might remember similar issues in the past with the Pokemon animated series, leading to some nasty troubles for children according to Kotaku: