‘Indiana Jones 5’ Has Added Antonio Banderas To Cast

Just in case Harrison Ford wasn’t providing enough charisma and charm in the upcoming Indiana Jones film, Antonio Banderas has now joined the cast. According to a Deadline report, Banderas has closed a deal to star alongside Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, and Shaunette Renée Wilson in the fifth entry in the Indiana Jones series. As of right now, no information has been revealed on who Banderas will be playing.

Banderas role isn’t the only thing being kept under wraps. Lucasfilm has revealed shockingly little about Indiana Jones 5, including it’s proper title. What we do know is that James Mangold (Logan) is taking over both directing from the legendary Steven Spielberg, who served as director on the first four films. However, Spielberg is still very much involved in making the film, and will be both producing and overseeing various elements of it. In addition to Spielberg, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel join Spielberg will be producing with John Williams — the man behind all the 40-year-old franchise’s iconic theme — returning as its composer. Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth, and Mangold co-wrote the script.

According to the latest reports, production is back on track following a brief pause in filming after Ford injured himself on set back in June. In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, a Disney spokesperson confirmed Ford had “sustained and injury involving his right shoulder [..] in the course of rehearsing for a fight scene.” Assuming the team is back on schedule — and no other actors injure themselves in what’s sure to be an absolutely action-packed film — Indiana Jones 5 is slated to hit theaters July 29, 2022.