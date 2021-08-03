The team behind the transcendent, and highly meme-able, Michael Jordan documentary, The Last Dance, is prepping to launch a new docuseries for Netflix that will focus on Inspiration4, Elon Musk‘s contribution to the ongoing billionaire space race. In an ambitious move, the series, titled Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space, will air before and after the SpaceX mission launches, which is always a dicey proposition given that the slightest change in weather can scrub the launch.

However, should Inspiration4 get off the ground, it will be the first all-civilian mission to orbit the Earth, which will make Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson‘s recent space flights look like 11-minute joyrides. Via The Hollywood Reporter:

Inspiration4 is the brainchild of Jared Isaacman, the CEO of payment processing company Shift4 Payments. The mission, which will raise money and awareness for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, is scheduled to launch in mid-September and will orbit the planet for three days in a SpaceX Dragon vehicle before returning to Earth. The mission is notably longer than recent high-profile flights led by Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos.

Given Musk’s recent obsession with cryptocurrency, it’s easy to forget that the electric car maker is also a mogul in the space flight industry. But that wasn’t the case for Jon Stewart, who made it a point to include and roast the hell out of Musk alongside Bezos and Branson in a parody trailer for his upcoming Apple TV series, The Problem with Jon Stewart.

