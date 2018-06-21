Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Working to make something unique is a constant quest for the creative minds behind Uproxx’s In Theory series, which breaks down the wildest and most compelling fan theories about your favorite movies and television shows. For the latest in Intel’s Everyday CRE8RS series, the animation team of editor Erik Campbell and illustrator Jimmy “Madcap” Martinez demonstrate how they make the magic happen and how advances in technology have made their work possible.

Friends since childhood, Campbell and Martinez work tirelessly every week to ensure that the images created for In Theory videos are as state of the art and stylish as possible. As Martinez draws thousands of vivid images breaking down each theory, Campbell turns them into stop motion videos, capturing ideas from Game of Thrones, Harry Potter, and beyond. By extrapolating visual imagery from the ideas of superfans online, Campbell and Martinez are able to create something truly special.

While the end product is highly engaging, constructing each episode is no easy task. The illustration and stop-motion process requires intense focus and dedication for hours on end. Thanks to Intel® Optane™ memory, however, the In Theory team was able to double their image output, creating an even more dynamic final video than before. Productivity is key for Campbell and Martinez, and Intel’s advances are now an essential part of their creative process. With this new, cutting-edge technology, the world has opened up even wider for these artists and what they can create.

The technology featured in this video is iBUYPOWER Slate with 8th Gen Intel® Core™ i7+ processor and Intel® Optane™ memory.