Introducing, Selma Blair, the intimate documentary following actress Selma Blair’s life after her diagnosis with multiple sclerosis, now has a first trailer and already it’s a tough watch. The upcoming film captures the highs and lows of Blair’s battle with MS as she experiments with various treatment plans and ultimately undergoes a stem cell transplant, which of course comes with more complications and challenges of its own. Throughout the trailer, Blair shows off her signature humor and charm, while also being brutally honest about her fears that she was “shooting the final days of [her] life.” In an interview with Vanity Fair, Blair shared why it was so important to her to film the documentary, in spite of any fears or reservations:

“I had the conviction of thinking I had something to share. You keep opening windows or closing doors and finding tools. I hope my little life gives someone who needs it some hope or a laugh or more awareness of ourselves. I hope the film shows that MS varies. That people’s strengths and weaknesses vary. All the emotions of life make healing variable, too. For all of us.”

Introducing, Selma Blair is directed by Rachel Fleit, a filmmaker with her own autoimmune disorder who closely followed Blair throughout her treatment as well as conducted interviews with people close to the star shedding more light on her struggle. The trailer opens up with someone close to Blair explaining why the actress was so eager to control the narrative around her illness, telling Fleit that as a celebrity, she was subject to greater scrutiny and would most likely be assumed drunk or troubled if she were to be seen walking with a limp. According to Fleit, her goal with the film is to “show a different way of being in the world, but also to show a woman who fully embraces herself.”

This trailer comes mere days after a lot of conversation surrounding multiple sclerosis has emerged. Mere days ago, fellow actress Christina Applegate shared her own multiple sclerosis diagnosis on Twitter, to which Blair responded with public support.

Introducing, Selma Blair is scheduled to release in theaters on October 15, a week before it becomes available for streaming October 21 over on Discovery+. However, regardless of if you see it in theaters or from the comfort of your own couch, tissues seem like a real must for this one.