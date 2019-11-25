A few months ago in the New York Review of Books, Harvard Law professor Jack Goldsmith wrote a thorough dismantling of I Heard You Paint Houses, the source material for Martin Scorsese’s new movie, The Irishman. The book, written by medical malpractice attorney Charles Brandt, profiles mob-connected teamster Frank Sheeran (played by Robert De Niro in the film) and purports to tell the true story of Jimmy Hoffa’s infamous 1975 disappearance while Hoffa (played by Al Pacino, in his first Scorsese film) was trying to regain control of the nation’s largest union.

According to Goldsmith, Brandt patched together the book from three differing, inconsistent and dubious “confessions” the dying Sheeran gave to the Hoffa murder. Goldsmith himself has a personal stake in the story, as his stepfather was Chuckie O’Brien — an adopted son of Jimmy Hoffa who was the prime suspect in the murder for many years. Goldsmith spent seven years researching the case and trying to clear O’Brien’s name while O’Brien (played by Jesse Plemons in the movie) was dying himself, as detailed in Goldsmith’s own book, In Hoffa’s Shadow, released earlier this year. It’s a battle of conflicting legacies.

Without getting too far into the factual weeds, most insiders agree that Sheeran’s account seems fairly unconvincing. Purported Philly mob boss John Berkery notably told Slate, “Frank Sheeran never killed a fly. The only things he ever killed were countless jugs of red wine.”

For his part, Scorsese hasn’t claimed historical accuracy (“As Marty says, we’re not saying we’re telling the actual story, we’re telling our story,” De Niro told Indiewire). Their story has Sheeran participating in a number of famous mafia slayings, like a mob story Forrest Gump — including the famous hit on Crazy Joe Gallo at Umberto’s Clam House (with Gallo played by comedian Sebastian Maniscalco).

It wouldn’t be the first time Scorsese based a movie on the account of an unreliable narrator. At least this time around Sheeran isn’t alive to show up in an embarrassing cameo like Jordan Belfort did in Wolf Of Wall Street. Goldsmith and plenty of other Hoffa authorities are naturally miffed about Scorsese putting such a dubious version into the public consciousness. Yet for as much as the facts depart, what’s striking is that The Irishman and Goldsmith’s book have almost identical story arcs.

Both serve as requiems, of sorts, to a certain kind of dude. Try as he might, Goldsmith could never get his stepfather to admit to exactly what happened on the day of Hoffa’s murder, even on O’Brien’s deathbed. You’re an old man, all your associates are dead, why can’t you just set the record straight? A scene in The Irishman plays out much the same way, with Sheeran at the center.

For guys like Sheeran and O’Brien, silence wasn’t about avoiding consequences or even about fidelity to their associates. It was about adherence to a code, about living life a particular way, even as that way seemed to promise nothing but the high likelihood of a violent death. Scorsese uses recurring annotated freeze frames, like pop-up video titles, to highlight just how many players in this story died by some form of murder.

“Stubborn Old Men” wouldn’t have been a bad title. The Irishman is essentially three hours of stocky men refusing to apologize. One of the most fateful (and enjoyable) relationships in the film is between Pacino’s Hoffa and Stephen Graham’s “Tony Pro” Provenzano (who would’ve ever guessed Tommy from Snatch would go on to play all our most famous mobsters?). The teetotaling workaholic Hoffa and fun-loving Pro make odd couple frenemies, almost biologically incapable of granting each other even the tiniest bit of empathy or sensitivity. Did these two petty shitheads doom an entire way of life?