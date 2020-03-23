With free time in overwhelming abundance right now, Marvel fans launched into a fierce Twitter battle on Sunday night over which is the worst MCU movie: Iron Man 3 or Thor: The Dark World, and it is getting heated with no end in sight.

While we’ll try to remain neutral arbiters, the evidence against the Thor sequel is pretty bad. Of all the MCU movies, it currently holds the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score at 66% while Iron Man 3 sits at 79%. If you want to talk pure box office, Thor: The Dark World brought in $644 million, which is only half of Iron Man 3‘s $1.2 billion haul. It’s clear that one of these films connected with audiences better than the other.

On top of that, Thor star Chris Hemsworth openly shared his feelings on the sequel, and even he’s not a fan. “The first one is good, the second one is meh,” the actor told GQ. “What masculinity was, the classic archetype — it just all starts to feel very familiar. I was so aware that we were right on the edge.” Although, the second film’s failure led to his collaboration with director Taika Waititi for Thor: Ragnarok, which not only reinvented the character to the overwhelming delight of Marvel fans, but it renewed Hemsworth’s passion for the role, paving the way for his return in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Basically, there’s not a lot of doubt that Thor: The Dark World is a low point for the MCU, and from the looks of these tweets, Iron Man 3 fans are not about to entertain any sort of debate that says the Shane Black closer to the Iron Man trilogy has any business being labeled the worst MCU movie.

MCU fans don't deserve Iron Man 3 https://t.co/kOPiV4XKzM — Ariel (@AKARELK) March 23, 2020

I see Iron Man 3 trending. It better be because y'all are talking about what an underrated treasure that movie was pic.twitter.com/R88qjkDQC7 — jay • (@pineapplebreads) March 23, 2020

if iron man 3 is the worst marvel movie then the rest of the mcu must be shit bc that movie is top tier entertainment pic.twitter.com/OXq1tp9He0 — Dillon (@Dillownit) March 23, 2020

IRON MAN 3 IS GREAT WHAT ARE YALL SMOKING pic.twitter.com/bVCGH7GG3c — CamelMan302 (@CamelManSSB) March 23, 2020

iron man 3, captain america the winter soldier and thor ragnarok knowing they’re the best movies in their trilogy pic.twitter.com/Bc9RWu05PA — 𝐥𝐨𝐮 | 𝐭𝐟𝐚𝐭𝐰𝐬 ✪ ⩔ (@buckywilscn) March 23, 2020

Iron Man 2 is legit bad. Iron Man 3 is legit good. I have spoken. *waves the truth wand, which is actually just a stick with a piece of gum on it* — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) March 23, 2020

Iron Man 3 isn't even top-tier MCU, it is its own tier. We need more directors like Shane Black who don't do giant end of the world spectacle pieces to do the movies that come between them, the human stories about these superhuman people. — Alexandra Erin (@AlexandraErin) March 23, 2020

Notices that Realizing it’s just

Iron Man 3 people saying it’s

is trending the worst MCU film pic.twitter.com/IAkSOyOWLR — Host of the 2020 Lunwi’s ً (@Lunwi88) March 23, 2020

Fun Fact: Folks really love that plane scene:

Iron Man 3 as the WORST Marvel movie? NO WAY!!! Not when there was 13 people in the air and Jarvis said Iron Man could only carry 4, yet saved all of them. GODLY!!! pic.twitter.com/738fG9itvQ — Angel Amaral (@BluRayAngel) March 23, 2020

Imagine saying Iron Man 3 is the worst MCU film when it delivered this scene pic.twitter.com/dXdRTUxtGK — Vetti 🍂😎💙 (@StarkLokifan97) March 23, 2020

If MCU fans have a problem with the Mandarin twist, Iron Man 3 fans have some words for you. Some stronger than others: