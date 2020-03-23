iron man 3 tony stark robert downey jr
‘Iron Man 3’ Fans Can’t Believe That People Are Calling ‘Thor: The Dark World’ The Better MCU Movie

With free time in overwhelming abundance right now, Marvel fans launched into a fierce Twitter battle on Sunday night over which is the worst MCU movie: Iron Man 3 or Thor: The Dark World, and it is getting heated with no end in sight.

While we’ll try to remain neutral arbiters, the evidence against the Thor sequel is pretty bad. Of all the MCU movies, it currently holds the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score at 66% while Iron Man 3 sits at 79%. If you want to talk pure box office, Thor: The Dark World brought in $644 million, which is only half of Iron Man 3‘s $1.2 billion haul. It’s clear that one of these films connected with audiences better than the other.

On top of that, Thor star Chris Hemsworth openly shared his feelings on the sequel, and even he’s not a fan. “The first one is good, the second one is meh,” the actor told GQ. “What masculinity was, the classic archetype — it just all starts to feel very familiar. I was so aware that we were right on the edge.” Although, the second film’s failure led to his collaboration with director Taika Waititi for Thor: Ragnarok, which not only reinvented the character to the overwhelming delight of Marvel fans, but it renewed Hemsworth’s passion for the role, paving the way for his return in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Basically, there’s not a lot of doubt that Thor: The Dark World is a low point for the MCU, and from the looks of these tweets, Iron Man 3 fans are not about to entertain any sort of debate that says the Shane Black closer to the Iron Man trilogy has any business being labeled the worst MCU movie.

Fun Fact: Folks really love that plane scene:

If MCU fans have a problem with the Mandarin twist, Iron Man 3 fans have some words for you. Some stronger than others:

And, finally, something we all can agree on:

