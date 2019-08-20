Warner Bros.

If Topher Grace can edit three Star Wars prequels into a single (Jar Jar Binks-less) film, Andy Muschietti should easily be able to turn It and It Chapter Two into one long movie. That’s what the director hopes, at least. In an interview with SFX magazine, Muschietti revealed that the “possibilities are open” about combining the highest-grossing horror movie ever with its upcoming sequel.

“There’s a version where the two movies are cut together. There’s a version where there’s a special director’s cut of number one and a special director’s cut of number two,” he said. “And I’m happy to basically work on every one of them.” 2017’s It is two hours and 15 minutes long, while It Chapter Two is a hefty two hours and 49 minutes. That’s over five hours, together. Presumably, the Muschietti cut (#ReleaseTheMuschiettiCut) would trim some footage to bring the run time to something more manageable. Then again, the original edit of Chapter Two was four hours long, so who knows? That’s a lot of clown.

“We will put out a director’s cut because this time it definitely merits it,” producer Barbara Muschietti has said. “We have some amazing scenes that didn’t make it into the movie. You have to make choices sometimes and some things cannot be in this theatrical release but are definitely worthy of people seeing them.”

It Chapter Two opens on September 6.

(Via Games Radar)