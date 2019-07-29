WARNER BROS.

Stephen King has seen the wicked clown movie. “IT CHAPTER 2: The final confrontation is epic,” the author tweeted. That probably means he loved the sequel to the highest-grossing horror movie ever… unless he was referring to the “epic” run time, which could also be described as “butt-numbing.”

It Chapter Two director Andy Muschietti confirmed in a recent interview that the film will be 165 minutes long, or a mere 16 minutes shorter than Avengers: Endgame. “A movie is very different when you’re writing the script and you’re building a story compared to what the final product is. At the beginning, when you’re writing and building the beats of the story, everything that you put in there seems very essential to the story,” he told Digital Spy. “However, when you have the movie finally edited and it’s four hours long, you realize that some of the events and some of the beats can be easily lifted but the essence of the story remains intact. You cannot deliver a four-hour movie because people will start to feel uncomfortable – no matter what they see – but we ended up having a movie that is two hours and 45 minutes, and the pacing is very good.”

You know what’s scarier than an evil clown? Going three hours without peeing.

Here’s the official plot summary:

Because every 27 years evil revisits the town of Derry, Maine, It Chapter Two brings the characters — who’ve long since gone their separate ways — back together as adults, nearly three decades after the events of the first film.

It Chapter Two (which is rated R for “disturbing violent content and bloody images throughout, pervasive language, and some crude sexual material”) opens on September 6.