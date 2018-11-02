Warner Bros

You know who’s busy? Andy Muschietti. Who, you may ask? The guy who directed last year’s It, the Stephen King movie that’s also the highest grossing horror film of all time. (Although a certain new film may usurp that title.) Muschietti’s not a household name (yet), but in this week alone he’s been attached to two big movies: a Hollywood version of the manga franchise Attack on Titan, and now a new version of The Time Machine. And he still needs to finish It: Chapter Two.

But back to The Time Machine: As per Deadline, Muschietti and his producer sister Barbara Muschietti wrote the treatment for what will be the third big budget film adaptation of H.G. Wells’ classic sci-fi novel. No less than Leonardo DiCaprio will be producing, though there’s no word if he’ll be starring as well. (Possibly not.) The source follows a Victorian inventor who builds a, well, time machine, which he uses to go forward and witness humanity’s grim future firsthand.