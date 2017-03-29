Seventeen years after the It miniseries taught the world an important lesson about storm drains — that lesson being, avoid storm drains — the Losers Club and a certain terrifying clown are back. Directed by Andrés Muschietti (who took over when Cary Fukunaga departed the project over an “inoffensive, conventional script”) and based on Stephen King’s novel of the same name, It stars Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise, who still carries around his signature balloon, but that’s where the comparisons to Tim Curry’s clown end.
“It’s such an extreme character,” Skarsgård said. “It’s beyond even a sociopath, because he’s not even human. He’s not even a clown. I’m playing just one of the beings It creates… It’s important that we do something fresh and original for this one. It’s purposely not going toward that weird, greasy look.” That’s a long way of saying: can’t sleep, clown’ll eat me.
Here’s the official plot synopsis:
When children begin to disappear in the town of Derry, Maine, a group of young kids are faced with their biggest fears when they square off against an evil clown named Pennywise, whose history of murder and violence dates back for centuries.
Are they going to start tying in these movies to the dark tower?
I’ll hold my reservations on how bad this movie is going to be until I hear Pennywise speak. IT worries me that they don’t have any kind of snippet of him talking.
I’m glad that didn’t have him speak for this one. It’s just a teaser. Gotta save something for the full trailer and, lets not forget, the actual movie
It’s months away. Shouldn’t expect to hear him talking.
based upon this, I prefer Curry. I mean this just makes it look like this pennywise is just there for jump scares. Curry’s take was a sadistic clown. Nice one minute and crazy the next.
:26 ….so the kid was able to avoid the first barrier, but blindly ran into the second one right after it?
Kids are stupid, thats the lesson here.
Seventeen years after?
‘Cary Fukunaga departed the project over an “inoffensive, conventional script”’.
Stopped reading there. This is gonna suck.
what psychopaths defend the “original” tv movie? besides curry, that mess was absolute shit. nostalgia doesn’t defend it.
Really wish Pennywise didn’t look like a kid.
I like that a number of elements from the book (the canal, the creepy house, the Black Spot, the level of fatness for Ben) show up in this. I was initially concerned that they moved the timeline up so the kids are now in the 80s, presumably to make the adults in the modern days. It felt like a cheap ploy at nostalgia. Then I realized the 50s were to the 80s (when the book came out) as the 80s are to today.
Will they keep the gangbang?
Still one of the weirdest scenes I’ve ever read in a book. WTF Stephen
Not only was it weird and unnecessary, it didn’t make any sense to me. Why would doing something so extremely adult somehow make them go back to the childhood bond that had powered them up to that point?
at least from the trailer, it looks pretty damn good.
Whatever, nerds. This looks terrifying.
Crap. This actually looks good.
I’ve hated the remake idea since day one, but damn it… supernatural child murder – I don’t know how to quit you.
How they gonna change the shit ending?
Cary Fukunaga isn’t still involved?
Thank goodness, get him on something better.
This looks like lots of fun