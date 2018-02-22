Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Izzy Gets the F*ck Across Town, you had my attention with that title, but you have my respect for your cast. Izzy is played by Halt and Catch Fire standout MacKenzie Davis (she’s also Tully in… Tully), but there’s also Carrie Coon (The Leftovers, Fargo), Lakeith Stanfield (Atlanta), and Alia Shawkat (Arrested Development, Search Party), as well as Haley Joel Osment and Annie Potts.

That is an embarrassment of prestige TV (and Ghostbusters) riches.

In Izzy Gets the F*ck Across Town, written and directed by Christian Papierniak, Izzy must get the fuck across town to crash the engagement of her ex-boyfriend and her former best friend. Davis, who also appeared in Blade Runner 2049 and one of the best episodes of Black Mirror, excels at playing self-destructive (but lovable!) trainwrecks, so this film is in her wheelhouse. Also: Carrie Coon!

Here’s the official synopsis.

Riot grrrl rocker and shameless hot mess Izzy wakes up hungover AF to find out that her ex-boyfriend is celebrating his engagement to her ex-best friend tonight at a bougie party across town. Enraged and desperate, Izzy embarks on a frenetic quest across L.A.to break up the party in order to fulfill what she believes to be her destiny before it’s too late.

Izzy Gets the F*ck Across Town opens on May 4.