J.J. Abrams Leaks Another Subtle Hint About ‘Star Wars: Episode VII’

J.J. Abrams had an opinion on the Apple Watch, like everyone else. But, unlike everybody else, J.J. Abrams loves misdirection and trolling people, so he hid a pretty big hint about Star Wars: Episode VII in a tweet.
It’s subtle, naturally:
Still not seeing it? Look in the background? Look familiar at all? It should:
What’s interesting about this particular hint is that… hold on, let me do a hit off my inhaler and push up my glasses… OK, what’s interesting is that we don’t see this particular pattern outside of the Death Star. Granted, we don’t spend a lot of time in Imperial facilities in the movies; it’s mostly the interiors of the Death Star or Star Destroyers.
The picture would seem to indicate that there’s some sort of Imperial facility the main bad guys, supposedly the Inquisitors, are hanging out in, or possibly there’s even a flashback sequence to the first or second time a bunch of hicks in the space equivalent of crop dusters and a Chevy Nova blew the ever-loving hell out of a massive military project. Either way, it’s intriguing, and we’ll be curious to see what else Abrams has up his sleeve.
*hits a HUGE inhaler* If you owned the SW RPG from the late 80s, early 90s, you’d know that Imperial structures and ships are entirely pre-fabricated, and extremely similar in design. They are built to move quickly, and set up in an instant. So, yeah, it could be the Death Star, or something else entirely. Point is, the Empire builds the same shit all the time.
Poor guy…
*hits a huge inhaler made of pocket protectors and smaller inhalers* Well there would be some variation depending on whether it was made in the Kuat space yards or….
You know what? i’m not going to do this.
:::hits bong, hands it around, sets up DM screen:::
Ah, ah, ah, not cannon.
Aren’t Han and Chewy rumored to be piloting a Star Destroyer? Could be a nod to that also. The Empire kept their interior brand consistent.
I used to bullseye 8th grade chicks in my 75 Nova back home, when I was 16.
It’s the counselling room where families of the thousands of dead Stormtroopers from the two exploded Death Stars wait to hear about benefits payouts. Hint: they will be denied due to a “space terrorism” clause.
/if you assume JJ let Kevin Smith get his flippers on a scene
So, let me get this straight. Is it a “subtle hint” or is it a “massive hint?”
I remember blasting past so many miles of this pattern in Dark Forces.
The clue is Abrams’s initials. They are cleverly designed to resemble Carrie Fisher’s boobs from the original movie.