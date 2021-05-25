“Hi, I’m Johnny Knoxville. Welcome to Jackass.”

With those immortal words (and one cannon blast), the Jackass franchise was born. Over three seasons of an MTV show, spin-offs, movies, and a video game, Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Bam Margera, Wee Man, the late Ryan Dunn, and Dave England have been taking nut shots, filling a limo with bees, and getting launched into the air in a revolting port-a-potty for our perverse enjoyment (I will never forget the visceral reaction in my theater to “Poo Cocktail Supreme”). Jackass 4 can’t get here soon enough.

But as Knoville revealed to GQ, it will be his final Jackass project.

This fall, the fourth of the Jackass films will be released, a project that Knoxville told me will be his last contribution to the franchise. When we spoke, he was finishing work on the movie, marveling at the absurdity of what he had just put his body through — and feeling fortunate to simply be upright

“You can only take so many chances before something irreversible happens,” the Bad Grandpa star explained. “I feel like I’ve been extremely lucky to take the chances I’ve taken and still be walking around.” Knoxville was hospitalized while filming Jackass 4, on top of all the other injuries he’s suffered over the years. He had “four concussions, broke my hand, busted my meniscus, whiplash, stitches over my right eye, [and] lost a couple of teeth” while making Action Point alone. No wonder the 50-year-old is ready to throw in the towel. (The towel is covered with razor blades and pepper spray.)

Jackass 4 comes out on October 22.

(Via GQ)