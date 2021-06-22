Long-time Jackass member Bam Margera isn’t in Jackass 4, but Johnny Knoxville has put together an all-star team, including Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Wee Man, and Preston Lacy, to be in the film. It’s like the “Avengers assemble” scene from Avengers: Endgame, if Captain America got kicked in the nuts by Doctor Strange.

The cast was confirmed in a video on Steve-O’s YouTube channel, “On The Set Of Jackass 4 (New Cast Members Revealed!),” which, as you may have guessed based on the title, also revealed the new members of the Jackass crew.

First up, there’s Odd Future founding member Jasper Dolphin, who starred in Adult Swim’s Loiter Squad and Viceland’s Jasper & Errol’s First Time and appeared in the most recent season of The Eric Andre Show. There’s also Sean McInerney, a.k.a. Poopsies, who Steve-O describes as “royalty in the world of surfing,” and Zach Holmes, better known as Zackass, seen here wearing a shock collar in the drive-thru line.

He’ll fit right in.

Jackass 4 will be Knoxville’s final Jackass film, as he explained in an interview with GQ last month. “You can only take so many chances before something irreversible happens,” he said. “I feel like I’ve been extremely lucky to take the chances I’ve taken and still be walking around.” Jackass 4 is scheduled to come out on October 22.