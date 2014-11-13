Jai Courtney Might Be Playing Deadshot In ‘Suicide Squad’

DC and Warner Bros. is trying their damnedest to make their movie offerings as enticing and interesting as Marvel, grabbing headlines when they can and making casting choices for movies that are well off in the future. The oddest of these is with Suicide Squad, an interesting comic with a fairly weird status among the other DC Comics movies we’ve seen announced at this point.

We’ve seen the recent rumblings involving Jared Leto as the next Joker and Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, but now it seems the folks at Warner are closing in on their lead anti-hero for the film: Jai Courtney. From Variety:

“Terminator: Genesys” star Jai Courtney is in talks for a major role in Warner Bros.’ “Suicide Squad” that could prove to be Batman villain Deadshot, sources tell Variety. Tom Hardy, Will Smith, Margot Robbie and Jared Leto are also in various stages of discussions to join the super-villainous movie, which is being written and directed by “Fury” filmmaker David Ayer. “Suicide Squad,” produced by Charles Roven, will be released in summer 2016.

If you saw his picture without any sort of coaching, I’m pretty sure you’d say that he was great in Avatar. That’s not the case, but he has been pretty great in a few movies like Jack Reacher. Then again, he was also in the worst Die Hard movie of the entire franchise and that’s a felony.

It’s a fairly harmless casting choice, but I’m not impressed by anything yet. Give me someone with some gusto that isn’t Jared Leto doing a Heath Ledger impression and I might start getting excited.

(Via Variety / Indie Wire)