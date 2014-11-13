Jai Courtney Might Be Playing Deadshot In ‘Suicide Squad’

DC and Warner Bros. is trying their damnedest to make their movie offerings as enticing and interesting as Marvel, grabbing headlines when they can and making casting choices for movies that are well off in the future. The oddest of these is with Suicide Squad, an interesting comic with a fairly weird status among the other DC Comics movies we’ve seen announced at this point.
We’ve seen the recent rumblings involving Jared Leto as the next Joker and Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, but now it seems the folks at Warner are closing in on their lead anti-hero for the film: Jai Courtney. From Variety:
“Terminator: Genesys” star Jai Courtney is in talks for a major role in Warner Bros.’ “Suicide Squad” that could prove to be Batman villain Deadshot, sources tell Variety.
Tom Hardy, Will Smith, Margot Robbie and Jared Leto are also in various stages of discussions to join the super-villainous movie, which is being written and directed by “Fury” filmmaker David Ayer.
“Suicide Squad,” produced by Charles Roven, will be released in summer 2016.
If you saw his picture without any sort of coaching, I’m pretty sure you’d say that he was great in Avatar. That’s not the case, but he has been pretty great in a few movies like Jack Reacher. Then again, he was also in the worst Die Hard movie of the entire franchise and that’s a felony.
It’s a fairly harmless casting choice, but I’m not impressed by anything yet. Give me someone with some gusto that isn’t Jared Leto doing a Heath Ledger impression and I might start getting excited.
That makes sense as both deathshot and Courtney cardboard white toast
He has about as much charisma as a graham cracker.
Jai Courtney is in terrible movies. ‘A Good Day to Die Hard,’ ‘Divergent,’ ‘I, Frankenstein,’ all fucking awful. Him being attached to this is almost the kiss of death. Might as well get Pauly Shore as the Riddler.
Between this and the movie having the Joker in it, I don’t think there’s another movie I’ve gone from “This could be interesting” to “Fuck this movie” in so short a time. Like a week, really, and it doesn’t even come out for almost another two years.
Funny how critically important casting is, huh?
Riddle me this, buuuuuddy!
I didn’t say anything about Heath Ledger, did I? The Suicide Squad is a team of B-list villains. The Joker shouldn’t be on it. Nor should they be reusing characters that are still fresh in our minds from the Dark Knight trilogy. Tom Hardy’s alive and well, and I’d make the same case for Bane.
Then again, they really shouldn’t be rebooting Batman in the same amount of time you’d expect a sequel to come out, so I think we’re just going to have to let Warner Bros. go the way of Sony’s floundering Amazing Spider-Man franchise.
Harley Quinn shouldn’t be on the team, either. She’s notable enough through her connections to Mr. J. She doesn’t need the Suicide Squad.
Who names their kid Jai?He`ll blow elephant balls in this movie*figuratively speaking*
Better not let Michael Jai White hear you talking that nonsense. He will sick demented clown devil John Leguizamo on you.
I’m still holding out hope for a sequel to Jack Reacher called Jack Reacher Round 2
I was hoping Hardy would be Floyd. Knowing DC, this Suicide Squad will be based on the Nu52 version and he’ll be Deathstroke.
I’m really curious about that casting rumor. Deathstroke would make sense, but part of me believes that WB is just going say “F*ck it, let’s bring him back as Bane.”
The rumor is that Hardy’s up for Rick Flag.
He’s totally pulling a Ryan Reynolds and guy from Avatar- getting big roles without anything to back it up.
He could be good as Deadshot. Also gonna go ahead and disagree, as I still think “Live Free or Die Hard” was wwwwaayyyyyy worse. Just my opinion though.
Only the first movie was good, The others are shitty.
First and third are my favorites. Second one never happened as far as I’m concerned.
You’re insane, @TheSuaveIdiot. I can actually watch and enjoy Live Free…I’d go 1, 3, 2, 4, 5 with an Under Siege thrown in for giggles and a Last Boy Scout to wash it down.
The rumor going around is that this guy, the Australian, if up for Deadshot, and Will Smith, the non-Australian, who has never played anything worse than an anti-hero and would probably demand to be the leader of the #Squad, is up for Captain Boomerang. Am I the only one who thinks these rumors have the two roles mixed up?
Definitely.
Not like this….not like this….
