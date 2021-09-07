Can Jake Gyllenhaal‘s smoldering hotness and intensity be contained by being “the guy on the phone?” A new Netflix Original, The Guilty, is definitely going to test that premise. Directed by Antoine Fuqua (Training Day) with a script from Nic Pizzolatto (True Detective), The Guilty stars Gyllenhaal as a seemingly mild-mannered 911 operator until he receives a troubling call that sends him over the edge in an effort to save a woman who’s been abducted. Or has she?

As the trailer promises, there’s more than meets the eye, and whatever twisted tale is unraveling, it will put Gyllenhaal through the hoops. Even though he’s the sole focus of the first trailer that keeps the action contained to the call center, The Guilty boasts an impressive supporting cast, according to Deadline. Ethan Hawke, Peter Sarsgaard, Riley Keough, and Paul Dano also star in this remake of the Danish thriller Den Skyldige.

Here’s the official synopsis:

The Guilty takes place over the course of a single morning in a 911 dispatch call center. Call operator Joe Bayler (Gyllenhaal) tries to save a caller in grave danger—but he soon discovers that nothing is as it seems, and facing the truth is the only way out.

The Guilty starts streaming October 1 on Netflix.