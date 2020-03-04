In light of growing concerns surrounding the coronavirus, MGM has officially delayed the release of No Time To Die until November 25, 2020. The 25th James Bond film was scheduled to premiere in April, but concerns over audience safety and the global box office became too great for filmmakers to ignore. The move could be the beginning of a pattern as studios rethink their release schedules for April and possibly even May as the U.S. and UK brace for potential outbreaks.

MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of NO TIME TO DIE will be postponed until November 2020. pic.twitter.com/a9h1RP5OKd — James Bond (@007) March 4, 2020

The decision to postpone No Time To Die comes just two days after an open letter from the largest Bond fan site, MI6-HQ, urged producers and distributors to seriously reconsider sticking to the planned release schedule, which would’ve seen a massive debut at the Royal Albert Hall in London at a time when authorities are warning against large public gatherings to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

That brings us to the world premiere for No Time To Die set for March 31st in London. Hundreds of fans and celebrities from around the world will be flying to the UK to attend. The Royal Albert Hall capacity is above the 5,000 limit that affected countries are banning for public gatherings. Just one person, who may not even show symptoms, could infect the rest of the audience. This is not the type of publicity anyone wants. The UK and US outbreaks are in their early stages, but if they follow the predictable pattern of other developed countries, the situation by late March and early April will not be conducive to the box-office.

Despite being long-time fans who are eager to see Daniel Craig’s last turn as 007, the MI6-HQ writers understand that at the end of the day, the health and safety of the global community is more important than a movie.

Delay the release of ‘No Time To Die’ until the summer when experts expect the epidemics to have peaked and to be under control. It’s just a movie. The health and well-being of fans around the world, and their families, is more important. We have all waited over 4 years for this film. Another few months will not damage the quality of the film and only help the box-office for Daniel Craig’s final hurrah.

It appears their argument didn’t fall on deaf ears.

(Via THR)