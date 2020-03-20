James Gunn Has ‘No Idea’ What Vin Diesel Meant When He Talked About ‘Alpha Groot’ For ‘Guardians 3’

While making the promotional rounds for his cyber assassin movie Bloodshot at the beginning of March, Vin Diesel pulled double-duty by firing up the hype machine for his upcoming return in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Granted, he didn’t say much, but it was enough of a tease for Marvel fans to go wild on Twitter.

“I only have two words about that character and it is ‘Alpha Groot,’” Diesel previously told Comic Book.

There’s just one small problem. According to Guardians writer and director James Gunn, Alpha Groot isn’t even a thing. While answering fan questions on social media, Gunn didn’t know what Diesel was talking about and seemed absolutely perplexed when asked for more info on the Furious 9 star’s dramatic tease for the third film.

Haha no idea. Maybe he just means the most awesome Groot ever? https://t.co/B9XiE8UupB — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 20, 2020

As another round of fan questions rolled in, Gunn poured even more water on Diesel’s claim by revealing that the actor hasn’t even read the script yet. Although, Gunn generously gave him some wiggle room by suggesting maybe Diesel’s imagination got ahead of itself.

I think he was talking about what he imagined the future Groot to be (he hasn’t read the script). And, yes, they’re a different being. https://t.co/ty3vJOKTxW — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 20, 2020

If you’re confused by the whole “different being” part, here’s a less clunky explanation: Baby Groot is the son of the Groot from the first Guardians of the Galaxy, who is now dead. So when you see Groot again in the third movie, he’s not the original Groot, but instead, a grown version of everyone’s favorite tree baby.

Of course, finding out that Alpha Groot is something that Diesel apparently made up raises questions about another big claim he also made. Namely that the Guardians of the Galaxy will appear in Thor: Love and Thunder. There notably hasn’t been an official confirmation from Marvel or director Taika Waititi, and so far, the only source for that information has been, well, Vin Diesel. In his defense, there hasn’t be a denial either, so there’s still hope.

(Via Comic Book, James Gunn on Twitter)