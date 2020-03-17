Between his gross-out Troma days and joining the big-budget Marvel Cinematic Universe, James Gunn wrote Scooby-Doo and Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed. He also made the body-horror film Slither and penned the Dawn of the Dead remake. Point is, Gunn has worked in a lot of genres, so when he suggests a film to watch (especially when you’re trapped at home, anyway), you should probably pay attention.

Gunn recently shared “10 GREAT MOVIES YOU LIKELY HAVEN’T SEEN TO STREAM WHILE YOU SELF-QUARANTINE,” as he put it on Twitter. “It’s important for the health of our world to practice social distancing as much as possible. In the service of you doing this & in the hopes you will, I’ve come up with this list. #QuarantineAndChill.” The list includes the Oscar-nominated Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice (“The naturalistic acting was a huge influence on me, and the Elliot Gould/Dyan Cannon bedroom scene is one of my all-time favorites”), Bong Joon-ho’s Mother (“Long before Parasite, and after The Host, Bong Joon-ho made this film about a mother’s undying – some would say almost psychotic – love for her son”), and Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans, an unholy, sweat-drenched team-up between actor Nicolas Cage and director Werner Herzog. Gunn called it “one of the greatest films of the 2000s,” and honestly? No argument here.

You can find the full list of suggestions below.

In other Gunn news, The Suicide Squad director was asked on Instagram whether he considered making a third Scooby-Doo movie. “I made a deal to write and direct #3 back in 2004 but the second one, although it did well, didn’t do well enough to warrant a third, so the movie was never made,” he replied. “That said it was because I apprenticed as a director on those films I was ready and able to take on Guardians when the time came.”

If it wasn’t for Matthew Lillard, we wouldn’t have Baby Groot. Really makes you think.

