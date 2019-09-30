James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad began filming last week in Atlanta, Georgia, and the first effect of all of this is that Pete Davidson missed the SNL premiere. Yet the show must go on (in a good way), and that’s very much the case as well for Gunn, who picked up the DCEU relaunch project after being fired (and later reinstated) from Guardians of the Galaxy 3 over resurfaced tweets. Well, it seems that all the bad feelings are truly wiped away because several Marvel Studios high-level producers, including chief Kevin Feige, sent Gunn a start-of-production present ahead of The Suicide Squad.

Gunn thanked Feige, along with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos, and Jonathan Goldsmith, on Twitter while posting a photo of what he calls “perhaps the coolest & sweetest” gift — a scrapbook of Gunn’s work so far on the Guardians franchise — that caused him to grow a little teary-eyed.

Starting production on #TheSuicideSquad, I received perhaps the coolest & sweetest start-of-production gift ever, along with a note of how excited they are for the movie from Kevin, Lou, Victoria, Mary & Jonathan at @marvelstudios. pic.twitter.com/kjWrF55mC2 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 29, 2019

Gunn continued with a Twitter thread that reflected upon the feelings that the Marvel Studios gift stirred up. In short, he’d like for Marvel and DC fans to realize that, in the end, both Marvel Studios and Warner Bros. want mutual success on both ends because that motivates both studios to keep reaching greater heights for audience enjoyment. And yes, it’s possible to enjoy Marvel and DC because plenty of people do!

As I’ve said so many times, at the end of the day, Marvel and DC fans have a lot more in common than they do not. I am now and have been for almost all my life, both. Maybe you like one more than the other — that’s cool — but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy them all or that you have to tear the other down. I know that I and my partners at both Marvel and DC believe that what’s good for one studio is generally good for all: spurring each other on daily with heartfelt, spectacular, and innovative entertainment that keeps audiences around the world loving movies based on or inspired by sequential art. #marvel #dc

Let’s go, team(s). ❤️

It’s a fair point, and since Gunn’s currently helming franchises for both studios, he’d be the one with the most insight into the current state of comic-book movie competition. His The Suicide Squad will careen into theaters on August 6, 2021, and Guardians 3 should land in 2020.