Even with much of the industry still shuttered, James Gunn is one of the busiest people working in Hollywood right now. The upside, if you will, of him being temporarily removed from the third Guardians of the Galaxy over a controversy that blew over is that he got the job funning up the sequel to Suicide Squad — on top of returning for that third Guardians of the Galaxy. He’s had a lot of time to prep both of these monsters, and on Saturday he teased that with the darker of the two, he’s really going to go for broke.

The filmmaker quote-tweeted a fan and podcaster who enthusiastically tweeted out the huge and mostly new cast of the semi-confusingly titled The Suicide Squad on the cover of Empire. And he had some surprising words in store: “What two characters do you think are most likely to survive #TheSuicideSquad?”

What two characters do you think are most likely to survive #TheSuicideSquad? @SuicideSquadWB https://t.co/7ry3GBQ20W — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 24, 2020

He elaborated in another tweet. “No character was protected by DC,” he wrote. “They gave me carte blanche to do what I wanted. That was one of the things we agreed to before I came to work for them. I wasn’t looking for shock value but I wanted the audience to know anything could happen.”

No character was protected by DC. They gave me carte blanche to do what I wanted. That was one of the things we agreed to before I came to work for them. I wasn't looking for shock value but I wanted the audience to know anything could happen. #StoryReignsSupreme #TheSuicideSquad https://t.co/VxH2ChdqWf — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 24, 2020

Of course, it’s unlikely that Gunn will kill off all but two of the two dozen or so characters. (And one of them, John Cena’s Peacemaker, is already getting his own TV spin-off, so he probably won’t eat it.) But he could still be pretty ruthless. So look out, new cast members like Idris Elba, Pete Davidson, Taika Waititi, Peter Capaldi, and Michael Rooker — as well as returning vets like Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis, and Jai Courtney: Your character could meet a grisly death at the hands of a guy who cut his teeth working at Troma.

