Following his being “cut” by Disney for old, now-deleted tweets, James Gunn became a free agent, and the nice thing about free agency is that the free agent stands to earn a lot of money. That’s what happened with the Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 writer/director when he jumped from Disney to Warner Bros. to make The Suicide Squad (before going back to Disney and Marvel Studios for Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3). Replying to a fan’s question on Instagram about why he agreed to make the semi-sequel to 2016’s disastrous Suicide Squad, Gunn wrote, “I was basically offered whatever I wanted. I most wanted to do Squad.” His answer suggests two things: 1) Gunn had his pick of Warner Bros. properties, and 2) he’s making bank. If I was able to do whatever I wanted, I would make a movie without Jared Leto’s Joker, too.

Anyway, Gunn was also asked about his most challenging filmmaking experience.

“They’re all challenging,” he wrote. “Super was physically brutal – so much movie and so little time to shoot it. [Guardians] was scary because I didn’t know if people would get the vibe. [Vol. 2] was the hardest because of my mental state. [The Suicide Squad] is the most complex and biggest but also the most fun so far. So I guess overall Vol. 2.”

