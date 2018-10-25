James Karen, Legendary Character Actor Known For ‘Poltergeist,’ Has Died at 94

A lot of character actor greats are of the “Hey, it’s that guy!” variety: You may see them in a lot of movies but never think to look up their name. Yet you always recognize them, and you’re always glad your paths have once again crossed. James Karen was definitely one of those “hey, it’s that guy!” guys. You don’t fully appreciate them until they’re gone. And Karen’s now gone, too, as per The Hollywood Reporter, having just passed at the age of 94.

Where do you know James Karen from? Take your pick from over 200 credits. Specifically you may remember him as the crooked real estate agent who sells a nice suburban family a haunted house in the original Poltergeist, and who comes pathetically undone when patriarch Craig T. Nelson finally shakes him down. He was Jane Fonda’s semi-supportive boss in The China Syndrome. He played at least mildly hissable authority figures in three Oliver Stone movies: Wall Street, Nixon, and Any Given Sunday.

