Jamie Lee Curtis is a horror movie legend for her involvement with the Halloween franchise. Since playing Laurie Strode in John Carpenter’s 1978 classic, she’s reprised the roles in multiple films, including 1998’s Halloween H20 and this year’s Halloween Kills. Curtis must be in the mood for horror movie reboots and remakes because she’s gunning for a role in director David Gordon Green’s The Exorcist trilogy.

“Maybe I should be the voice of the devil like Mercedes McCambridge,” she told Entertainment Weekly (McCambridge voiced Pazuzu in 1973’s The Exorcist). “You see, if David gives me a part in the new Exorcist trilogy as the voice of the devil, then it is a full-circle return for me, in a meta way. That would blow people’s minds.”

Curtis hasn’t told Green about wanting to join Ellen Burstyn and Leslie Odom Jr. in the trilogy yet, but “I’ll have to get her to audition for that one. You know, she did the crying baby for the last Halloween movie, so she’s a talented voice actor as well.”

Congrauations to Jamie Lee Curtis for cornering the market on horror movies. The Exorcist would be a nice addition to her portfolio of the Halloween franchise, The Fog, Terror Train, Prom Night, and her scariest movie of all, Freaky Friday. “Swapping bodies with your teenage daughter” is way more terrifying than a knife-wielding maniac.

