While legendary actress Jamie Lee Curtis might have made a name for herself delighting movie fans everywhere with her extraordinary acting skills — and more recently for her shocking reprisal of Laurie Strode in the latest Halloween movie, Halloween Kills — Curtis is now sharing with the public a bit more about the most important role in her life: being a supportive mother. Following the recent gender transition of her 25-year-old daughter, Ruby, Curtis has made herself available to questions and interviews about being a parent to trans daughter, spreading information and compassion about what that entails. In a recent interview with People, Curtis and Ruby opened up about how their family dynamic has changed since Ruby came out as transgender to her mother last year, explaining how it’s been an ongoing process for everyone involved.

The conversation began with Ruby explaining that while the experience of coming out to her parents was “scary,” she wasn’t worried about it, as her parents had always been “so accepting” of her throughout her entire life. Curtis continued, stating that more than anything, Ruby’s transition has been an opportunity for her to learn and grow.

“It’s speaking a new language,” she says. “It’s learning new terminology and words. I am new at it. I am not someone who is pretending to know much about it. And I’m going to blow it, I’m going to make mistakes. I would like to try to avoid making big mistakes.”

Ruby was quick to state that she doesn’t get mad at her parents for making mistakes as they relearn how to address her, telling her mother she’s “done the most” she can and “that’s all [she] wants.” In order to better support her daughter, Curtis said she has become increasingly more intentional with her speech, finding herself slowing down and being more “mindful” about what she’s saying, as well as paying attention to how she’s saying it. Curtis then admitted she still “messes up,” but doesn’t mind sharing her stumbles and experiences if “one person reads this” and then feels free to come forward as transgender to their own family, friends, and community.