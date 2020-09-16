Way back in March, Jared Leto emerged from the desert (following a silent meditation retreat) and was stunned to learn about the pandemic. From there, it seems that he’s hit the weights and hasn’t stopped. He’s also been rock climbing and accepting the lead role in Tron 3, which is probably the least info-filled tidbit in this whole post. Disney’s been rolling that sequel around for awhile, and the casting news arrives three years after Leto was rumored to be playing a piece of sentient software (or something).

Well, there’s not too much clarity on the movie’s plan (Daft Punk might be doing the score), even from Variety, which reports that the threequel will “chart its own path” while not being a direct sequel. Hmm, nebulous. However, it’s clear that if Leto is truly playing sentient software, it’s going to arrive with a jacked physique.

Leto shared a mirror-selfie to that effect. His arms are already making gains, but his caption indicates that he’s “[s]tarting the Tron workout.” He added, “[J]oin me?””

If he’s only “starting” the movie-specific workout now, god only knows how ripped he plans to get for the role, but hey, Leto is not opposed to body tranformations. He lost a lot of weight for Dallas Buyers Club after gaining a lot to play John Lennon’s assassin in Chapter 27. In contrast, Tron 3 should be a much healthier process all around.