The world’s changed a lot in the past few weeks. Just ask Jared Leto, who claims that he was not aware of the rapid escalation of coronavirus cases worldwide, which graduated the virus to pandemic status and has led to the mass cancellation of music, film, TV, and sports events around the globe. Leto, however, was unaware of the situation, or at least, he didn’t realize that the situation was growing into a catastrophe. The Dallas Buyers Club actor and 30 Seconds To Mars singer had embarked upon a desert retreat, where he silently meditated and avoided all cell service, and he emerged to madness.

“Wow. 12 days ago I began a silent meditation in the desert,” Leto tweeted early Tuesday morning. “We were totally isolated. No phone, no communication etc. We had no idea what was happening outside the facility.”

Wow. 12 days ago I began a silent meditation in the desert. We were totally isolated. No phone, no communication etc. We had no idea what was happening outside the facility. — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) March 17, 2020

Leto, who must have entered the retreat soon after finishing Morbius reshoots (the movie’s currently scheduled for a July 31 release), continued to describe how “mind blowing” this situation felt after leaving the retreat and “walk[ing] out yesterday into a very different world” that will likely never be the same again.

Walked out yesterday into a very different world. One that’s been changed forever. Mind blowing – to say the least. I’m getting messages from friends and family all around the globe and catching up on what’s going on. — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) March 17, 2020

Leto also spread the same message on Instagram.

During Leto’s time at the retreat, his Instagram page has remained active, so perhaps an assistant was posting in his absence. Those entries included flashback photos and video of a frayed rope, which nearly caused a fatal situation while he climbed at Red Rock.