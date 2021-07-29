Jared Leto’s love of disappearing into makeup and prosthetics is growing almost as legendary as that of Johnny Depp. The most recent DCEU (and crowd un-favorite) Joker will have to wait until 2022 for audience to see him vamp out as Sony’s Morbius. Yet in better news for those who enjoy seeing massive transformations, the Oscar winner will reach new prosthetic-wearing heights as Paolo Gucci in the Ridley Scott-directed House of Gucci film. Take a look at this poster to spot the Leto.

Yep, he’s dead center — to promote the biographical crime drama based upon Sara Gay Forden 2001’s book, The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed — and flanked by Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jeremy Irons, and Al Pacino. And naturally, Leto is drawing the most focus here, so I do hope that Adam Driver has enjoyed his previous days of shirtless-centaur attention because it’s behind us (well, it’s never going to be behind John Oliver). This hour is all about Leto, for very different reasons.

Well, it’s a hell of a make-up job, and it’s no wonder Leto nabbed this role.

“Jared, you have a nice face. Don’t you think you should let audiences see you as you are every now and then?” Jared Leto: pic.twitter.com/3didQ8AYI5 — Will Mavity (@mavericksmovies) July 29, 2021

Jared Leto’s agent: “Jared, we have a potential new project for you. You’d be wearing prosthetics and makeup. Let me tell you what they movie is abou-“ Jared Leto: “You son of bitch, I’m in” pic.twitter.com/zX4GAxbsgN — Will Mavity (@mavericksmovies) July 29, 2021

Comparisons are being made made, including the following: Jeffrey Tambor, Dr. Phil, and uh, NYPD Detective Andy Sipowicz (Dennis Franz). Also, M. Night Shyamalan’s Old is getting some shoutouts. And there are people wondering why Leto took this role away from some guy who actually looked like Paolo Gucci. Acting!

"And introducing Jared Leto as Jeffrey Tambor" https://t.co/4hSRMZ0MIy — Joe Reid (@joereid) July 29, 2021

Jared Leto in the role he was born to play…NYPD Detective Andy Sipowicz pic.twitter.com/6RaeWcRLiJ — Maggie Serota (@maggieserota) July 29, 2021

Clearly, Jared Leto visited the beach that makes you old #HouseOfGucci pic.twitter.com/N6OsIvmJul — Nicol (@nikowl) July 29, 2021

this is a petty gripe, but it's SO ridiculous to cast jared leto (second from left) in a role that could be played by any average-looking character actor. https://t.co/Tj4DoFO8lm — Gavia Baker-Whitelaw (@Hello_Tailor) July 29, 2021

Jared Leto looks like Dr. Phil 😂 pic.twitter.com/rBFYIEY3PG — Christian Cortave (@CCortave24) July 29, 2021

did jared leto go to the beach that makes you old pic.twitter.com/BhnOsfuemh — Leor Galil (@imLeor) July 29, 2021

i can’t get over that this is jared leto pic.twitter.com/n6nRUYGh96 — emma (@dyadflip) July 29, 2021

I mean, I feel like it wasn’t totally necessary to hire Jared Leto for this role pic.twitter.com/J1GAt21fQ4 — Eoghan 🇮🇹🤌🏻 (@eoghans25) July 29, 2021

Imagine you could cast Bill Camp, but chose to cast Jared Leto instead. pic.twitter.com/lQMesOZWNK — Adam Lance Garcia (@AdamLanceGarcia) July 29, 2021

House of Gucci arrives on November 24.