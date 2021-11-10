Coming in hot off of the success of Dune, and just all around being his badass self in general, Jason Momoa stars in a new animal activism video urging the government to put wolves back on the endangered species list. In the video, the always exuberant Momoa can be seen howling along to his canine friends before somberly narrating their current plight of being aggressively hunted and slaughtered. As Momoa notes, hunters are not just slaughtering adult wolves, but killing their pups in their dens, and the actor is joining other celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio and Iliza Shlesinger in petitioning President Joe Biden to #RelistWolves. The video also contains an adorable wolf pup on the end, which on top of a howling Momoa is basically the perfect campaign. You couldn’t ask for more. Via his Instagram:

Wolves remain under attack across the country. States like Idaho and Montana have declared a war on wolves authorizing the slaughter of up to 90% of their wolf populations. Earlier this year, a hunt in Wisconsin saw over 200 wolves killed in less than 60 hours. We must put a stop to these senseless killings. Join us, Jason Momoa, Leonardo DiCaprio, Iliza Shlesinger, Conrad Anker, Filipe DeAndrade and thousands more in our efforts to #RelistWolves.

WARNING: Video contains graphic hunting imagery.

(Via Wolves of the Rockies on Instagram)