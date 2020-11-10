When it comes to the being one of Hollywood’s most hunkiest, muscle-bound badasses, Jason Momoa easily sits near the top of the list thanks to his hulking presence in Game of Thrones and Aquaman. So, it was quite a surprise when Momoa greeted InStyle writer Christopher Bagley while decked out in pink French linen pants and wearing pink scrunchies in his hair and on his wrist. When asked about the interesting fashion choice, Momoa didn’t mince words.

“Pink is just a beautiful color,” Momoa said. “And I’m pretty secure in my masculinity. I don’t really give a shit what anyone thinks.”

Anyone want to argue with that? Didn’t think so. But it’s exactly that kind of energy that Momoa brought to the lengthy interview where the actor effortlessly swings from performative machismo to revealing his recent therapeutic journey to explore “male vulnerability.” Via InStyle:

“I’m amping myself up all day long, and then my nervous system doesn’t know that I’m not lopping people’s heads off,” he says. “For me to relax and sit still is next to impossible.” On a deeper level, Momoa is exploring what it meant for him to grow up without a father at home and how that affects his relationship with his 12-year-old son, Wolf. “I didn’t know what it takes to be a dad,” he says. “And I don’t want to just tell my son, ‘Because I said so.’ I really want to connect, and I want him to be vulnerable and open.”

This isn’t the first time that Momoa has shown a vulnerable side. While promoting his upcoming role in Dune, he opened up about how filming the movie was an eye-opening experience that set a standard for the rest of his career. “I don’t ever want to go back to not being treated that [way],” Momoa told Variety. “I felt beautiful in this film. It’s a very hard thing to say, but I felt very beautiful.”

(Via InStyle)