Jason Momoa got his hands on the new Metallica album, S&M2, and we’re pretty sure he likes it.

In an Instagram video seemingly shot in the desert, and maybe from the back of a pickup truck, a fully blown-away Momoa is so stoked by the new album that he can’t even get the release date right or tell the difference between Bluetooth and Blu-Ray discs. The Aquaman star loves it that much. While gushing about the band reuniting with the San Francisco Sympathy to commemorate the 20th anniversary of their first epic collaboration for 1999’s Metallica S&M, Momoa shares a clip from his laptop even though he’s not entirely sure if he should be doing that. In fact, Momoa is such a huge fan of Metallica that he’d actually be honored if they sued him.

You can watch Momoa going nuts over the new album below:

In a recent interview with UPROXX, Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett opened up about coming back to the sympathy experience with S&M2 and what the future holds for live Metallica shows during the pandemic:

We’re hoping that maybe if Europe can get it together, then maybe we can start playing some festivals in Europe in the summer. But I don’t know. No one knows. Maybe we’ll be taking temperatures. Maybe there’ll be a saliva test, I don’t know. I have to warn you, and I have to warn everyone: It’s going to take a long time, and no one’s going to tour until it’s safe. I can only talk for us. We’re not going to tour until it’s safe for our fans. Until it’s safe for our fans, we’re not going to expose them, or take the risk of anyone getting sick and getting infected. We don’t want to be responsible for any sort of irresponsibility of that type.

Sounds like some solid advice that Smash Mouth could’ve used before causing an outbreak in Sturgis, South Dakota. Leave it to 2020 to be the year where we sit around asking bands, “Why can’t you be more responsible like Metallica?”

(Via Jason Momoa on Instagram)