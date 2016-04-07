Warner

Zack Snyder’s Justice League starts shooting next week, and he and Aquaman star Jason Momoa have already been teasing the costumes, as has Aquaman’s love interest Amber Heard. In an interview with ET Online, Momoa talked about his excitement to start Justice League next week, and, of course, he also had to address some of the bad reviews and precipitously dropping box office grosses for Batman V Superman, which have led to some shifting release dates for upcoming Warner Bros. movies.

“Some people liked it, some people didn’t, it is what it is. I don’t get it, but I don’t really listen to what anyone says… You can’t win ’em all. And I had a ball. I loved it.”

Momoa also spoke about Justice League with enthusiasm:

“There’s a big beautiful world. There’s a lot — a lot — of stuff. I feel really privileged to know that there’s a lot of big, beautiful stuff that’s going to happen. I’m excited too, for people to see the final product. And now it’s our turn — it’s Justice League time! I’ve been waiting for four years that I’ve known about it that I’ve had to keep my mouth shut. I’m super pumped to shoot it!”

He cited the “good battles” planned for the movie as the thing he’s looking forward to, and compared his standalone Aquaman movie to the first Iron Man, in that he’s excited to introduce “something that hasn’t been explored before.”