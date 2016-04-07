Jason Momoa Doesn’t Care About The ‘Batman V Superman’ Backlash

#Zack Snyder #batman v superman #Justice League
04.07.16 2 years ago 5 Comments
jason-momoa-aquaman-first-poster-without-words_Warner-cropped

Warner

Zack Snyder’s Justice League starts shooting next week, and he and Aquaman star Jason Momoa have already been teasing the costumes, as has Aquaman’s love interest Amber Heard. In an interview with ET Online, Momoa talked about his excitement to start Justice League next week, and, of course, he also had to address some of the bad reviews and precipitously dropping box office grosses for Batman V Superman, which have led to some shifting release dates for upcoming Warner Bros. movies.

“Some people liked it, some people didn’t, it is what it is. I don’t get it, but I don’t really listen to what anyone says… You can’t win ’em all. And I had a ball. I loved it.”

Momoa also spoke about Justice League with enthusiasm:

“There’s a big beautiful world. There’s a lot — a lot — of stuff. I feel really privileged to know that there’s a lot of big, beautiful stuff that’s going to happen. I’m excited too, for people to see the final product. And now it’s our turn — it’s Justice League time! I’ve been waiting for four years that I’ve known about it that I’ve had to keep my mouth shut. I’m super pumped to shoot it!”

He cited the “good battles” planned for the movie as the thing he’s looking forward to, and compared his standalone Aquaman movie to the first Iron Man, in that he’s excited to introduce “something that hasn’t been explored before.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Zack Snyder#batman v superman#Justice League
TAGSAQUAMANBatman v SupermanJASON MOMOAJustice LeagueZACK SNYDER

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP