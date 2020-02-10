Sorry, comic book fans, you only had Joker during Oscars night. In other words, Jason Momoa did not bring his Aquaman guns to the event like he did at the Globes, but he did surface online to spread some joy. The moment in question gleefully piles upon the runaway hit Super Bowl commercial of the year, which weirded everyone out. You know the one: starring Momoa taking off his muscles and hair for Rocket Mortgage. The behind-the-scenes video was somehow even more unsettling, and this prompted a celebrated “fan artist,” Boss Logic, to render a Photoshop mockup of what Arthur Curry might really look like without all that CGI help.

Well, Momoa noticed the work of piece of dubious digital wizardry a week later, or did he? I kind of want to believe that he timed his corresponding Instagram post during the Oscars on purpose. At approximately 8:30pm EST on Sunday evening, Momoa posted this image of “the real Aquaman.” Look at all these giggling emojis.

Never let it be said that the man doesn’t know how to laugh at himself. If you haven’t had the pleasure of actually hearing Momoa giggle, please enjoy his pre-Super Bowl social media spot of him chuckling over bubbles, also for Rocket Mortgage.