05.31.18

Hollywood has been trying to remake The Crow, 1994’s paen to urban violence and industrial music, for years now, and it seemed that after years of tumult, they’d at least locked the cast down, with Jason Momoa getting into the leather pants. But the remake has slammed into yet another windshield, as Momoa has quit.

Deadline is reporting that, five weeks out from shooting, both Momoa and director Corin Hardy are out, marking the second time Hardy has had to move on. It appears the problem is it wasn’t clear there was any money to actually shoot the movie:

Sony Pictures announced last September that it had picked up the film for worldwide distribution, and announced an October 11, 2019 release date. Insiders said that deal hasn’t closed. My sources said Hadida’s inability to close a deal with Sony left the studio in exit mode, and that directly precipitated the exits of the filmmaker and star.

This franchise has a checkered history in Hollywood, quickly heading from theaters to direct-to-video and syndicated cable action shows. Normally this would nudge Hollywood to perhaps let J. O’Barr’s story lay fallow for a brief while and chase other stories, but we’re talking about a town that just bought the rights to Creepy Crawlers, which you probably don’t remember as a toy that makes rubber monsters. So we wouldn’t write off the Crow just yet, although considering the recent arc of Hollywood, it might wind up being a streaming series instead.

