We live in some weird times, as you no doubt tire of being reminded. Even so, there’s a trend afoot that seems random even for our Mad Libs era: It turns out some celebrities aren’t so into bathing. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher don’t give their kids baths that often. Neither do Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard. Jake Gyllenhaal, he finds washing himself to be “less necessary” than he once did. But there’s one person you won’t see on a list of celebrity bath skeptics: Jason Momoa.

In a new interview with Access Hollywood (as caught by Page Six), Momoa was asked about this strange new trend. And he himself isn’t having it. “I’m not starting any trends. I shower, trust me,” Momoa responded. “I’m Aquaman. I’m in the f*cking water. Don’t worry about it. I’m Hawaiian. We got saltwater on me. We good.”

For the record, it’s not like these celebs — and their kids — are running around a stinky mess. They just don’t necessarily do it every single day. Gyllenhall, for instance, doesn’t like being grimy, at least around others.

“I do believe, because Elvis Costello is wonderful, that good manners and bad breath get you nowhere. So I do that,” he told Vanity Fair. “But I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves.”

But Momoa clearly doesn’t subscribe to that, and probably not only when he’s playing DC’s resident nautical hero.

