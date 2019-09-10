The ‘Jay And Silent Bob Reboot’ Poster Includes A Tribute To A Marvel Legend

If you look closely in the trailer for Kevin Smith’s Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, you’ll notice that Brodie Bruce (played by Jason Lee, reprising his role from Mallrats and Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back) is wearing a shirt with Stan Lee’s face in it. This is one of two tributes in the movie to the Marvel legend, who passed away in November 2018, along with a title card during the credits. The shirt — replacing Brodie’s Mallrats outfit, which is supposedly “the faces of all the actors that auditioned for the role of Brodie morphed together” — also appears on the Reboot poster, which Smith debuted on Tuesday.

Here’s our silly-ass poster for our silly-ass movie #JayAndSilentBobReboot! Read all about it and the artist (plus see the new dates we’ve added to the #RebootRoadshow Tour) right here: https://t.co/BG3dvPzAt1 pic.twitter.com/SJVUOliniE — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) September 10, 2019

“I’m proud to present the first of our two [Jay and Silent Bob Reboot] theatrical release posters,” the writer and director wrote on Instagram. “Created by @wearebond artist @the_hsu, this phenomenal poster homages another recent Hollywood flick (that Reboot costar @harleyquinnsmith was also in) while calling to mind every 70’s and 80’s movie marketing campaign I ever saw while growing up! Tony hand drew everything you see here and made a masterpiece that’ll hang in my home forever.” Smith is referring to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, where his daughter, actress Harley Quinn Smith, played Manson Family member Froggie. Will Jay and Silent Bob Reboot have a scene in which a dog attacks hippie Ben Affleck? We’ll find out on October 15, when it comes out.

(Via Instagram)