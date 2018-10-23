Getty Image

After Dallas Buyers Club was nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards (Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto also won Oscars), the film’s director Jean-Marc Vallée pivoted to television, naturally. That’s not the career-killing move it used to be, however; it’s increasingly common for a filmmaker to work in a different medium, and it’s not like he was working on a Nickelodeon multi-cam. Vallée directed every episode of HBO’s limited series Big Little Lies (well, it was limited) and Sharp Objects, but he’s returning to the big-screen for his next project: a drama about Yoko Ono and John Lennon’s relationship.

He was atop the short list for Bond 25 when Danny Boyle exited, but took himself out of the running, mainly because he sparked to telling Ono and Lennon’s story onscreen. Deals still have to be made, but the music composed and performed by Lennon is expected to serve as the soundtrack to their love story. (Via)

Lennon and Ono met in 1966 and got married three years later; with the exception of a brief separation in the early 1970s, they stayed together until the Beatles legend was murdered in 1980. The film will “stop short of Lennon’s shocking assassination, making it more a celebration and journey of a couple,” according to Deadline. (That also sadly means we won’t get to see when Ono changed the Museum of Modern Art to the Museum of [F]art.) No casting details have been announced, but we all know who needs to play Lennon.

(Via Deadline)