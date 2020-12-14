The year 2020 has been…a lot — so astonishingly, epically, inventively awful that even Jeff Bridges wasn’t left unscathed. Back in October, the screen legend and Oscar-winner revealed that he’d been diagnosed with lymphoma. (Being the once and forever Dude, he broke the news via a goofy tweet, complete with a Big Lebowski reference.) Almost two months later, he offered a health update, one that was patently chill and reassuringly jokey.

It was short and to the point:

Here’s the latest:

• Feeling good

• Shaved my head

• Got a puppy – Monty

• Had a Birthday – 71, man

Attached was a picture of a smiling, lounging Bridges, just over a week after his birthday. His head was indeed shaven, making him look like the baddie he played in the first Iron Man, minus the intense beard. There was also Monty, the promised puppy. And sure enough, he looked good and happy, as we all are, surely, on the day that Joe Biden was named the 46th president by the Electoral College.

The Mayo Clinic defines lymphoma as “a cancer of the lymphatic system, which is part of the body’s germ-fighting network,” which is comprised of “the lymph nodes (lymph glands), spleen, thymus gland and bone marrow.” Treatments include “chemotherapy, immunotherapy medications, radiation therapy, a bone marrow transplant or some combination of these.”

So hang in there, Dude. Long may you abide.