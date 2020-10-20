So 2020 has been kind of a rough year. A lot of very, very serious stuff has gone down, and it’s affected a lot of us. There’s no end in sight for some of the more calamitous developments, and there’s no assurance that whoever wins the presidential election in a couple weeks will be competent enough to make it better. If often feels as though we’re living in a horror movie. With that in mind, here’s another piece of cartoonishly awful news: Jeff Bridges has been diagnosed with lymphoma.

The beloved and Oscar-winning actor revealed the news over Twitter, although he buffered the shock with his typical goofy sense of humor, channeling The Big Lebowski to make it all go down better than it should.

I’m profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes. And, while I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together. https://t.co/6sAU4MYixl Love, Jeff — Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) October 20, 2020

“As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light,” he joked, before getting into the thick of it. “I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery.”

He continued: I’m profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes.” He then made sure to pass on another positive note: “And, while I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together.”

The Mayo Clinic defines lymphoma as “a cancer of the lymphatic system, which is part of the body’s germ-fighting network,” adding that the lymphatic system includes “the lymph nodes (lymph glands), spleen, thymus gland and bone marrow.” The disease, it says, “can affect all those areas as well as other organs throughout the body.” Treatments include “chemotherapy, immunotherapy medications, radiation therapy, a bone marrow transplant or some combination of these.” It’s not yet clear which kind of lymphoma Bridges has.

Still, let’s remain upbeat. As he says, this prognosis is good, he has a good medical support team, and his wit is in-tact. Hang in there, Dude.