Jeff Goldblum’s Laugh In ‘Jurassic Park’ Finally Has Sheet Music

Have you ever wanted to recreate that scene in Jurassic Park where Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) laughs very strangely for an uncomfortably long time? OF COURSE YOU HAVE. That’s why Evan Kent has created handy sheet music for all your home Goldbluming needs.

Just be sure to play your melodica con brio (vigorously), as if we’d ever play a melodica any other way. As this sheet music points out, you may need a second person to assist you in this endeavor, because recreating Jeff Goldblum’s laugh is often far too much for just one non-Goldblum mortal to handle.

This isn’t the first time someone has noticed the musical qualities of Jeff Goldblum’s fantastically weird laugh. The dubstep remix, “Hahahrawrrahaha” by FLIPSHOT, is also worth blasting every morning to get you pumped for the coming day. (What, just me?) We already posted the Soundcloud version of it, but The Mary Sue tipped us to this convenient Youtube upload:

Hahahrawrrahaha.

Via From The Nag Hammadi Scriptures and The Mary Sue