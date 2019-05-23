Getty Image

It’s been quite the year for commencement speeches. Of course, few — in history — will ever be able to top the one by billionaire Robert F. Smith, who last weekend told the graduating class of Morehouse College that he’d be covering everyone’s student debt to the tune of $40 million. Jennifer Garner gave a speech, too, and though she didn’t leave minus a chunk of change, she gave it the old college try.

The Alias alum recently received an honorary doctorate from her alma mater, Ohio’s Denison University. While there, she decided, as caught by BuzzFeed, to gift the graduating class with a quirky speech filled with unusual advice and a couple loopy jokes.

You can watch it in full above, but one of the highlights includes this nugget of wisdom: “When it comes to Halloween costumes, go funny over sexy. Why would you dress like a flirty nurse, when you can be a mailbox?”

Elsewhere she was a fount of gnomic wisdom: “Nothing looks better in your 50s, than sunscreen in your 20s.” She also offered this advice: “Don’t smoke and don’t vape! Sorry, somebody had to say it.” A reference to her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, one of whose most famous (and relatable) photos includes him stress-smoking? Possibly, but it’s also just smart.

The same could be said for her take on consent: “Mixed signals are not mixed signals, they’re a NO!” Garner also had some words that are even more inspiring after last week’s grim news out of Alabama: “If you’re a woman: the stage has been set, the world is yours to grab, so go out and get it, girl.”

