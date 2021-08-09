Jennifer Lawrence hasn’t appeared in a movie since the most contractually obligated movie ever, Dark Phoenix, but that will change soon. She stars in Adam McKay’s asteroid comedy Don’t Look Up, along with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Cate Blanchett, and Meryl Streep (in my professional opinion, pretty good cast), and she’ll also play agent Sue Mengers in a biopic directed by The Young Pope creator Paolo Sorrentino.

Variety reports that the still-untitled biopic has led to a bidding war between streaming services Apple and Netflix. “Bidding has reportedly eclipsed $80 million and there are some mutterings it has reached $95 million, which means a big payday for Lawrence [and] Sorrentino, one that they likely would not receive from studios interested in pesky things like, say, ticket sales,” it reads.

Lawrence reportedly had a $20 million salary for both Red Sparrow and Passengers, so a decent chunk of that $80-$95 million will presumably go to her bank account. (J-Law isn’t breaking the law — she’s breaking the bank… sorry.) Apple and Netflix can afford it for what Variety calls an “Oscar-baity film,” unlike indie distributor A24, which is working with Lawrence on another “secret” movie where she plays “an army soldier who returns home and struggles with PTSD” with Brian Tyree Henry and Samira Wiley.

Lawrence took three years off and now she’s making $20 million per movie and working with A24. Goals.

