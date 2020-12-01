Jennifer Lawrence’s family farm in Louisville, Kentucky, burned down in a “horrible fire” over the weekend. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm the news that we lost our barn last night in a horrible fire,” a statement from Camp Hi Ho read (the camp is operated by her brother Blaine). “We are deeply thankful that no people or animals were hurt, but we are still mourning the loss of years of hard work and memories that occurred in these walls.” It took nearly 30 firefighters and a half-dozen fire trucks to put out the blaze, which started around 9 p.m. The four-time Oscar nominee has since expressed gratitude not only for the firefighters, but also Louisville residents for their support.

“I want to thank my Louisville community for reaching out to my family and me following the devastating fire that sadly destroyed a significant part of Camp Hi Ho,” Lawrence wrote. “Thankfully, because of our amazing firefighters and first responders, no one was hurt and all of the animals were kept safe. I grew up on that farm, going to Camp Hi Ho every summer. When my brother Blaine took it over, he applied his creative mind and fun loving spirit and expanded a camp that was already the coolest, because it was the only place where kids could do whatever they wanted. A muddy, messy paradise.”

She continued:

I’m grateful to Camp Hi Ho for the amazing childhood memories. My family and I are working together to help Blaine through this. And we are so grateful for the widespread support from the community to get Camp Hi Ho back up and running so we can welcome kids back this summer.”

The cause of the fire has not yet been announced by the authorities.

