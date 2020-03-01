Jennifer Lopez Has Opened Up About Her ‘Hustlers’ Oscar Snub

There are major Oscar snubs every year, and some hurt more than others. One that was truly shocking omission this year was Jennifer Lopez, whose turn as a fierce single mom stripper-turned-grifter in Hustlers gave her acting career a much-needed boost, garnering her best critical hosannas since 1998’s Out of Sight. It was a bummer when she wasn’t one of the five Best Supporting Actress nominees, but the actress-singer has kept quiet and respectful of the people who were cited by the Academy.

But enough time has elapsed. Talking to Billboard a few weeks after the ceremony — when the award she may have received went to Laura Dern for Marriage Story — Lopez opened up about the snub

“I was a little sad,” she said. “There were so many articles, I got so many good notices — more than ever in my career — and there was a lot of ‘She’s going to get nominated for an Oscar, it’s going to happen. If she doesn’t [get it], you’re crazy.’ I’m reading all the articles going, ‘Oh my God, could this happen?’ And then it didn’t and I was like ‘Ouch.’”

If she felt bad for anyone, it was her crew. “Most of my team has been with me for years, 20, 25 years — and I think they had a lot of hopes on that and they wanted it too, so I felt like I let everyone down a little bit,” she admitted.

But like her Hustlers character, she wouldn’t let some bad news get her down. Besides, Oscar buzz isn’t nothing. “I was a good actress — always — I can say that now to myself, but what I do now is so much different than what I did then,” she said. “You realize you want people’s validation, you want people to say you did a good job and I realized, ‘No, you don’t need that. You do this because you love it.”

She ended on a bada*s note: “I don’t need this award to tell me I’m enough.”

(Via Billboard)