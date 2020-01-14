Among the many, many, many snubs during Monday’s Academy Award nominations, the biggest may have been Jennifer Lopez for her role in Hustlers. It wasn’t her best performance — that honor belongs to Out of Sight — but from the moment she pole-danced to Fiona Apple’s “Criminal,” it was her most iconic. But, sure, give Scarlett Johansson two chances to win. (I almost said Kathy Bates instead of ScarJo, but 1) Kathy Bates rules, and 2) her back-and-forth on Twitter with Adam Sandler is adorable.)

At least Lopez is used to award show disappointment: she recently revealed that she turned down a role that scored its eventual performer an Oscar nomination.

“There was a movie called Unfaithful,” Lopez told Vanity Fair when asked if there was something in her career that she regretted saying no to. “And it was offered to me and the script, for me, wasn’t all the way there. I should have known that [director] Adrian Lyne was going to kill it, but I didn’t. Diane Lane was so perfect for it, and it was obviously meant to be her, but when I think about that… I want to literally, like, shoot my toe off. I do.” Unfaithful, an erotic thriller from 2002, isn’t a good movie, exactly, but it did earn Lane an Oscar nomination for Best Actress; she lost to Nicole Kidman (The Hours).

It’s a good thing J-Lo didn’t shoot her toe off. Otherwise, this wouldn’t have happened.

here is a text I received from Fiona Apple about Jennifer Lopez’s ass https://t.co/fOA2MwFYbg pic.twitter.com/27lPf7x0nq — rachel handler (@rachel_handler) September 25, 2019

(Via Vanity Fair)