The Rundown: The Jeremy Renner App Is Dead Because It Was Too Beautiful To Live

The Rundown is a weekly column that highlights some of the biggest, weirdest, and most notable events of the week in entertainment. The number of items will vary, as will the subject matter. It will not always make a ton of sense. Some items might not even be about entertainment, to be honest, or from this week. The important thing is that it’s Friday and we are here to have some fun.

ITEM NUMBER ONE — Good night, sweet prince

The Jeremy Renner App debuted two years ago, in March of 2017. That’s the first thing you should know. It had been floating out there in the ether — or, like, the App Store — for something like 30 full months, providing hardcore Jeremy Renner fans access to his thoughts and and music, chances to win contests, and opportunities to give Jeremy Renner money through in-app purchases, before its demise earlier this week. This was not some comet streaking across the sky. This was more like a soda can that some troublemaker had heaved into a campfire. It just sat there unnoticed for a while, the pressure slowly building, no one the wiser, and then… well, kaboom.

There’s a good chance you know the story by now, but let’s hit the highlights anyway because it’s really just a lot of fun. About a week ago, noted Twitter rascal Stefan Heck realized that the Jeremy Renner App’s alerts made it seem like every reply to every comment was coming from Jeremy Renner himself. (The app would send a push notification that said “Jeremy Renner: No YOU’RE the Mayor of Fartville, HawkeyeSucks42069” or whatever.) This led to anarchy. Soon the app was flooded with people who had registered accounts as Fake Jeremy Renners and Casey Anthony and falsely accused Olympic bomber Richard Jewell and, my personal favorite, Dennis Franz. This stew bubbled and simmered for a few days until Jeremy Renner himself logged in on Wednesday — on Rennsday, even — and posted the above note to kill the beast and say goodbye.

We could get into the particulars here. We could point out how funny it is that Jeremy Renner said his app had jumped the shark “literally,” and how much fun it would be to see a giant cell phone with the Jeremy Renner App on its screen put on water skis and jump over a shark. We could comment on how this really has been a wild summer for Jeremy Renner, from Hawkeye’s arc in Endgame to his completely baffling Jeep commercials to his “What if Imagine Dragons were fronted by the guy who almost took over the Bourne franchise” music career. We could point out that the app went through a round of controversy back in 2017 — as noted by The Ringer’s Kate Knibbs, who was on this beat before anyone — when Renner stans started tearing each other (and their hero) to pieces over claims of censorship and rigged contests. We could easily do all of that.

But also… why? This whole thing played out like an almost perfect comic experiment. There’s very little need to dig beneath the surface on this one. Even the ending was the digital equivalent of a chef’s kiss. This could have dragged on for months, with more and more people flooding the app with more and more tired and derivative bits. It could have suffered the fate of other once-cool online destinations, like how Facebook started out as a place college students planned parties and morphed into a place where your uncles fight with each other over a fake story about something the Constitution doesn’t say. Although I guess it would be fun to see Jeremy Renner hauled in front of Congress to testify about his app’s effect on the 2032 election or something. So maybe there’s at least one missed opportunity.

But no. He shut it down at its peak of cultural relevance. It won’t be sullied by time and a slowly degraded experience. It won’t sputter out and hang on like MySpace. It will always be pure and beautiful and perfect and that can never be taken away from us. By going out at its bottom, the Jeremy Renner App went out at the top. Rest in peace, king.