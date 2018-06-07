Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Jerry Maren, the last living actor who played a Munchkin in The Wizard of Oz, has died at the age of 98.

Maren died May 24 at a San Diego nursing home according to The Associated Press. He worked for more than 70 years as an actor, including portrayals of The Hamburglar and Mayor McCheese in McDonald’s commercials.

Maren (born Gerard Merenghi) was one of more than 100 actors who played Munchkins in the 1939 classic and was the last known living Munchkin. As one of the Lollipop Kids, Maren famously hands Dorothy an oversized lollipop during the introductory song as she reaches Munchkin Land, a move that Maren said he ad-libbed during filming.

Just 4-foot-3, Maren was 18 when he got the role in The Wizard of Oz. He was a trained actor, singer, and dancer on the vaudeville circuit and was scouted by MGM producers for the position.

According to the AP, he delighted in the impact the film had on generations of fans:

“I’ve done so many things in show business but people say, ‘You were in The Wizard of Oz?’ It takes people’s breath away,” he told writer Paul Zollo during a 2011 interview for the publication North Hollywood Patch. “But then I realized,” he added, “Geez, it must have been a hell of a picture, because everyone remembers it everywhere I go.”

Stacy Michelle Barrington, a niece, confirmed on Twitter that Maren had died from heart failure.