The Story Of How A Jury Awarded Jesse Ventura $1.8 Million From The Estate Of ‘American Sniper’ Chris Kyle

Former Governor and professional wrestler, Jesse Ventura, was mounting an offensive in the St. Paul, Minnesota courtroom. He and his team of lawyers exhibited over a hundred t-shirts Ventura owned, displaying his affiliation and adoration for the Navy SEALs, the military outfit he had served with decades earlier. He even offered to take off his shirt and show the court the Navy SEAL tattoo painted on his chest. Ventura’s goal was to convince the jury that he was a patriot, one who would never badmouth his beloved SEALs or the country that they served.
The supposed slander leveled against him — by Chris Kyle, the “American Sniper” with over 150 enemy kills to his name portrayed by Bradley Cooper in the upcoming Clint Eastwood film — was simply character assassination to Ventura.
“…The emotion is [about] what’s been taken from me,” Ventura told the Star Tribune. “I can’t go to UDT [Underwater Demolition Team]-SEAL reunions anymore because that was the place I always felt safe, and who will be next to throw me under the bus? I’d have to spend my time looking over my shoulder.”
Ventura felt slighted by a passage in Kyle’s 2012 best-selling memoir, American Sniper, and the former Governor was here in court to not only sue Kyle and his family, but to clear his name. The alleged incident occurred in a bar, but Ventura claims it never happened. He was never in the bar on that day, and furthermore, Chris Kyle was a liar.
A Fallen Brother
Master at Arms 2nd Class Michael Monsoor was Navy SEAL, but on this day — Sept. 29, 2006 — he would become a revered hero. He and his fellow soldiers were in the midst of an operation in Ramadi, Iraq, when a live grenade was tossed in their vicinity, threatening to kill him and his brothers-at-arms. Seeing no other option, Monsoor jumped on the explosive. It killed him, but every soldier surrounding him was spared.
It was the following month, after a wake for the fallen soldier at a bar in San Diego, that the event spurring Ventura’s lawsuit would occur. Chris Kyle and his fellow SEALs were having drinks, reminiscing about their friend who had sacrificed everything. That’s when a few virulent whispers allegedly began overwhelming the clinks of beer mugs.
A celebrity, who Kyle only identified as “Scruff Face” in his book, proclaimed that the SEALs “were doing the wrong thing, killing men and women and children and murdering.”
Kyle claimed he asked the man to keep his opinions to himself, especially in this time of mourning, but the man persisted. He added that the soldiers “deserve to lose a few.” Further words were exchanged, and “Scruff Face” took a swing at Kyle — whose special forces training kicked in.
“Being level-headed and calm can last only so long. I laid him out,” Kyle wrote in his memoir. “Tables flew. Stuff happened. Scruff Face ended up on the floor.”
When Kyle’s book was released in 2012, many began wondering who exactly was this “celebrity” that the war hero supposedly slugged in defense of his fallen comrade and his elite group of warriors. The can of worms was opened when Kyle’s book tour took a stop at the Opie and Anthony Show.
Shortly after the Opie and Anthony interview, Kyle traveled the media circuit, admitting — several times — that Scruffy Face was indeed Jesse Ventura. The same year that the book was released, Ventura filed a defamation and unjust enrichment lawsuit against Chris Kyle. Unfortunately, due to tragic circumstances before the trial’s first scheduled date, Kyle would never get the chance to defend his account of the incident in court.
“The Bad Guy”
Jesse “The Body” Ventura was familiar with playing the “heel” role. In the WWF and AWA, he would routinely strut around the ring, flashing his biceps while taunting his opponents as well as the crowd. When Ventura transitioned to the color commentator role, he would validate the actions of other baddies, proclaiming they were within their rights whenever they performed a vile action.
Behind the scenes, Jesse was a politically astute animal. He was one of the first to suggest that wrestlers form a union, receive benefits, as well as other comforts afforded to similar athletes, many caveats that are enjoyed now by the current crop of wrestling superstars. Later, he became the governor of Minnesota, emerging as a figurehead for independent politics. For a time, Ventura was a popular figure, fighting for issues like freedom of information and gay rights.
Ventura’s legal actions against Chris Kyle hit a snag in 2013 when Kyle and a fellow soldier were murdered at a Texas gun range by a soldier battling PTSD, a soldier Kyle was mentoring and trying to help. After Kyle’s death the target of Ventura’s lawsuit shifted from Kyle to Kyle’s family and estate. Due to the SEAL sniper’s tragic and untimely death, the trial was rescheduled to July of 2014.
Kyle’s estate and family reaped some financial benefits from the American Sniper memoir, with various tallies putting their income from the book and film rights over $3 million. Ventura, meanwhile, not only wanted his name cleared, but he also wanted to be compensated for being defamed. Not many believed Ventura had a chance against the family of a slain war hero. Dan Lamothe of The Washington Post wrote about his uphill battle:
It will be a tough case for Ventura to win. As a public figure, he must prove to the jury that Kyle knew the story was false, or that he told it without regard for the truth.
The public outcry against Ventura began mounting, as evidenced by this tweet by Marcus Luttrell, whose own story was manifested into the Lone Survivor film with Mark Wahlberg:
Jesse was the public “bad guy” again; he was viewed as a villain looking to slip his hands into the pockets of a war hero who could no longer defend himself against Ventura’s accusations. The classic battle was at hand, but instead of performing at the behest of 30,000 screaming fans, it would be fought in front of a jury of peers, and instead of the hulking protagonist seeking to avert the diabolical tactics of the “heel,” it would be the grieving family of a slain soldier on the defense.
And then there’s this guy’s BS stories about killing carjackers and shooting 30 looters from atop the Superdome after Katrina. Being a SEAL doesn’t give you a free pass to slander people for book sales or make up disgusting stories about killing people stateside for cool points.
I guess Kyle an Marcus Latrell live by the same Nucky Thompson creedo: “Don’t let the facts get in the way of a good story.”
I stand with Jesse even though he’s a nutter, it was bullshit for Kyle to put in what was a lie about Ventura. To me it puts into question the rest of the book as well.
Not knocking Kyle in the least,because he is a hero, but i could not even finish the book. It was full of such bravado and self promotion. I far preferred Lone Survivor for its much more measured tone.
I don’t think its knocking someone to say you couldn’t enjoy their book. Like I enjoyed Black Hawk Down more than We Were Soldiers, but that doesn’t mean I don’t appreciate the sacrifice of the dead in either situation.
But people on here will accuse you unless you clarify lol…
@Long ball Larry I really think the best sniper book is ‘Marine Sniper: 93 Confirmed Kills”. It is well worth reading.
Black Hawk Down was written by a journalist, not by the soldiers in the story. there’s a reason it is just a better book. The fact is, people who don’t write professionally for a living don’t write good books and play things up from their perspective, even with a ghost writer. Military stories, being about the subjects they are, can turn the self aggrandizing up a notch. that is not a slight on service men and women, simply human nature.
Of course, there are books written by veterans that are compeltely fabricated bullshit, like Richard Marcinko’s memoirs and Eric L Haney’s account of the founding of Delta Force.
Man, it’s fucking hard to have heroes these days. No matter who you look up to anymore, they all have something wrong with them that tarnishes their legacy.
That’s why I love science. The person who figured the science out can be seriously flawed, but the end product is well documented and proven. The legacy is fact.
Tell that to Rosalind Franklin.
Thank God for it though. The quicker we realize nobody is perfect and pristine the quicker we can get over our own judgements and prides and understand we are all down here on Earth trying to figure it out together.
Ventura outside of the conspiracy theories actually is a decent guy. He is very anti dick cheney and torture in general. Like he threatened to water board any douche who acted like it was splashing water in someones face.
I think its just jesse’s drug usage and general crazyness as he gets older is wrecking his old man mind.
Never read the book but I’d hope there was enough story there to not need a fabricated portion. Feel bad for the family, but if Ventura is right and they didn’t lose a dime, then no big whoop on their side.
I have a hard time listening to anything our of Ventura’s mouth after watching his conspiracy theory show. So much contrived bullshit. There were moments of head scratching, hoping to give the show some validity, but in the end, just more Jesse fucking Ventura cutting a promo.
@Surly Thor I have the same problem. Kyle had a great record of serving the USA in uniform, but he also told a lot of insane lies. His stories about Katrina for example are just as bad as Ventura’s conspiracy BS. I’ve never figured out what was going on with Kyle, and most news sources aren’t interested in asking. It is difficult to idiolize people, because it’s much easier to disseminate information. I take some comfort in the fact that people haven’t changed, just the ability to rapidly share information and cross check people’s stories. And most people have a good side and a bad one. With the internet, it’s a lot harder to hide the bad.
“Master at Arms 2nd Class Michael Monsoor was a naval officer”. Unless he was posthumously commissioned he was not an officer. He was an enlisted petty officer, which is the naval equivalent of a non-commissioned officer.
I don’t think he won the governorship just because he said he was a SEAL. I think he won it because he was a pro wrestler that was in Predator.
@TeaEye and his oposition bored everyone to death
Knocked him out of office? He just didnt run again. Man you asshole.
I’ll back up what judasdubois was saying. I actually met Ventura a few years ago. There was nothing more to our exchange other than me thanking him for his service in the Navy (I come from a Navy family) and he was very cordial and humble about it.
He’s out there with conspiracy theories, but what judas said is true: He’s a pretty decent guy.
What was going on with Kyle was that he had PTSD. No one can do what he did for as long as he did without becoming a sociopath. That’s not a knock on him, personally. It’s what happens in war.
My wife’s godfather flew A-7’s in Viet Nam. He’s about as close to The World’s Most Interesting Man as someone can get in real life, but the reason he does so much cool shit is because he doesn’t like being alone with his thoughts. He was never shot down and only did one tour, but 45 years later quiet time sucks. He’s 70 years old with a 25 year old Mexican wife (picture Angie Harmon if she was latin) so life’s not too bad for him.
Was suing worth it just for “the truth”? He was made to look like a dick in the book, but by suing and winning, he still looks like a dick.
Like him or not, he was the fucking bomb in “Predator”.
I recently learned that Ventura grew up here in my neighborhood in Minneapolis. I was talking to some older neighbors who grew up here and everyone remembers him as a bully even when he was just a little kid. Doesn’t mean the lawsuit wasn’t legit, but it seems he’s always been a jackass.
I don’t know much about this story and haven’t read the book. People seem to know a lot about this Kyle guy and that he is known to be a liar. Where are all of these discussions? I assume that if this guy is telling tales out of school, he’d have a ton of fellow Seals coming down on him like a ton of bricks. I know he’s dead now, but still.
Hey, Jesse was a good wrestler. I loved listening to him announce too. But beyond that, meh.
What the fuck is wrong with you people? Jesse Ventura is a fucking nutbag conspiracy theorist, and he just took over a million dollars away from a grieving widow and her children. Fuck off you wrestling marks.
He took money from the insurance company and he started the lawsuit while Kyle was still alive. It’s Kyle’s fault his widow’s insurance company took a hit, shouldn’t have lied in his bullshit biography.
normally I’d be happy to side against Jesse Venturas. But Chris Kyle lied about dozens of deaths, possibly murderers during Hurricane Katrina. And also claimed to have shot some carjacker at a gas station even though the local police department doesn’t have any record of it. So saying he punch someone in the face, and that not being the truth isn’t much of a stretch.
Multiple articles say only part of that settlement was covered by insurance.
Quote from one “The $1.8 million dollar judgment from a ten-person jury voting 8-2 is a direct raid on the family budget of Chris Kyle’s widow Taya and their two children. The first half-million will be covered by insurance from the publisher of “American Sniper,” which contained the story that Ventura has now turned into a lottery ticket. The remaining $1.3 million goes straight from the Kyle family’s bank account into Ventura’s on the foggy premise of “unlawful enrichment,”
The idea that libel, slander and defamation (and the harm that are caused by such) ends at the death of the perpetrator is ridiculous and an ignorant argument.
First time post, and literally registered to respond to some of the talk in here.
UDT’s were around until the 80’s, and were the precursor to the SEAL’s. All UDT’s before that time are now referred to as SEAL’s by SEAL’s, although most original UDT’s don’t accept that title because they feel they didn’t earn it due to the additional training now required for SEAL status. So Ventura has every right to call himself a SEAL if he so chooses, but he’s one of the rare ones.
And whoever said doing that kind of work for that long makes you psycho is clearly the misinformed. My dad did 3 tours in Vietnam, was on the Forrestal when it caught fire, and was a RAN (Reconaissance Attack Navigator) on an RA-5C Vigilante. He flew recon, flew over bomb runs before AND after passes, and saw more death and destruction than most of us ever will. He watched as his wingmen (and only defense they had since they were in a weapons-free aircraft) get blown out of the sky, while he came back from 150 missions with ABSOLUTELY ZERO damage to his aircraft. My grandfather was on the USS Wasp, which was attacked and sunk, waded in diesel fuel and avoided fires for 4 hours until rescued, and STILL did 20 years in the Navy. Neither of these men touted about to the world about the things they did (some people in my own family don’t even know all the stories), and they don’t suffer with the “what if’s” or rage like you hear about. Bottom line; some people deal with it and some don’t. To them, they did what was necessary to protect this country and their fellow soldiers, and left that on the battlefields. When they remember, it’s not to beat themselves up over it, it’s just simply remembering days gone by. It only gets you if you let it. So don’t paint people with such a broad brush simply because of the small percentage of people you hear about in the news.
@LiebFan99 Why is everyone avoiding your question?
I was wondering about the timing of the SEAL designation myself. I didn’t think they existed until after the Vietnam War. that makes perfect sense. My grandfather ended up serving in every branch of the armed services except the coast guard due in large part just to the way that the branches developed over time. He passed away last year after a long and happy life. If he ever suffered from PTSD no one ever noticed it.
@Kungjitsu That’s kindof what I mean though. PTSD is pretty general as a concept, it can mean anything to anyone. I’d like to know more about how it affected him, and if that was really behind the lies he told.
PS Angie Harmon isn’t Mexican?
